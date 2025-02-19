The State of B2B Recommerce

The recommerce market has grown 76% in 7 years and is currently outpacing the primary market. How does this impact your business? Well, you could be leaving ‘money on the table’ by not capitalizing on the market’s demand for resold goods.

In this report, a recommerce market leader will share their unique perspective and next steps to enhancing your existing liquidation strategy and fully succumbing to the retail and manufacturing circular economy.

Download the report to read more on:

How exclusive data and analysis of recommerce trends through 2024 has positioned the market for 2025

Why selling and buying behavior across key categories matters to your bottomline (think units sold, recovery rate, lot type)

Additional commentary on why resale and recommerce solutions demand data

Next steps: Recommerce best practices for returned and overstock inventory

Provided by B-Stock