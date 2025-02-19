The State of B2B Recommerce
Maintain a healthy inventory turnover rate and minimize holding costs
The recommerce market has grown 76% in 7 years and is currently outpacing the primary market. How does this impact your business? Well, you could be leaving ‘money on the table’ by not capitalizing on the market’s demand for resold goods.
In this report, a recommerce market leader will share their unique perspective and next steps to enhancing your existing liquidation strategy and fully succumbing to the retail and manufacturing circular economy.
Download the report to read more on:
- How exclusive data and analysis of recommerce trends through 2024 has positioned the market for 2025
- Why selling and buying behavior across key categories matters to your bottomline (think units sold, recovery rate, lot type)
- Additional commentary on why resale and recommerce solutions demand data
- Next steps: Recommerce best practices for returned and overstock inventory
Download now
Provided by B-Stock
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Solving the sustainability problem: Fueling the secondary market with high-value goods
Microsoft says AI tools such as Copilot or ChatGPT are affecting critical thinking at work – staff using the technology encounter 'long-term reliance and diminished independent problem-solving'