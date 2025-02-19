Solving the sustainability problem: Fueling the secondary market with high-value goods

How retailers and manufacturers can curb their environmental impact

Solving the Sustainability Problem: Fueling the Secondary Market with High-Value Goods
The global consumer goods market is fluent in producing new merchandise and getting it into the hands of consumers. However, it’s a different story when goods fail to sell or get returned.

Leading brands and retailers find themselves unequipped to handle large amounts of excess, slow-moving, or returned inventory which takes up valuable warehouse space while locking away cash value. Unfortunately, it's often too costly to inspect, repackage, store, transport, and remarket these goods that businesses opt to destroy or bury away in a landfill. Is there a better way?

This infographic explores the rampant waste problem, the reasons behind it, and the consumer and corporate sentiments around it—and offers a clear solution.

