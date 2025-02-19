Solving the sustainability problem: Fueling the secondary market with high-value goods
How retailers and manufacturers can curb their environmental impact
The global consumer goods market is fluent in producing new merchandise and getting it into the hands of consumers. However, it’s a different story when goods fail to sell or get returned.
Leading brands and retailers find themselves unequipped to handle large amounts of excess, slow-moving, or returned inventory which takes up valuable warehouse space while locking away cash value. Unfortunately, it's often too costly to inspect, repackage, store, transport, and remarket these goods that businesses opt to destroy or bury away in a landfill. Is there a better way?
This infographic explores the rampant waste problem, the reasons behind it, and the consumer and corporate sentiments around it—and offers a clear solution.
Download now
Provided by B-Stock
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Microsoft says AI tools such as Copilot or ChatGPT are affecting critical thinking at work – staff using the technology encounter 'long-term reliance and diminished independent problem-solving'
Elon Musk’s $97 billion flustered OpenAI – now it’s introducing rules to ward off future interest