Wasabi ramps up EMEA channel push with focus on cyber resilience
The cloud storage vendor is expanding partner tools and integrations as AI-driven data growth and ransomware threats continue to rise
Wasabi Technologies has announced a series of updates aimed at accelerating growth across its EMEA partner ecosystem, as demand grows for cyber resilience and AI-ready storage services.
The cloud storage provider wants to strengthen its channel proposition through new ransomware recovery capabilities, deeper technology integrations, and simplified management tools designed to help partners deliver secure and scalable storage services.
The additions come amid increasing pressure on organizations to secure the rising volumes of data tied to AI deployments and cloud applications. Wasabi's 2026 Global Cloud Storage Index revealed that 42% of European organizations experienced a cyber attack that resulted in a loss of access to their cloud data, while 92% are now backing up production AI data and applications.
According to the company, the increasing number of corporate AI deployments has heightened the importance of data security as part of wider cyber resilience strategies.
"Cyber resilience has moved from an IT priority to a business imperative, and our partners are leading this change of mindset across EMEA," commented Kevin Dunn, Wasabi's vice president and general manager for EMEA.
Strengthening enterprise-grade security
To address these growing concerns, Wasabi has expanded its cyber resilience capabilities with Covert Copy, a patent-pending ransomware recovery tool that creates an invisible and immutable copy of critical data designed to remain inaccessible during an attack.
The vendor has also expanded its partnership with Commvault to deliver a joint data protection and cloud storage solution, while also enhancing its integration with Synology to support hybrid backup and storage deployments that combine on-premises infrastructure and scalable cloud storage.
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According to Wasabi, these integrations will simplify the deployment process for MSPs and resellers, as well as bolster cyber resilience strategies through risk mitigation, immutable back-up capabilities, and cost-efficient data management.
"With innovation like Covert Copy, deeper ecosystem integrations with long-term partners like Commvault and Synology, and flexible consumption models, we're enabling partners to deliver secure, high-performance storage solutions that protect critical data while giving customers the cost control and simplicity they need to scale," Dunn added.
In a bid to further drive partner growth, Wasabi has also introduced Wasabi Account Control Manager Self-Activation, a new capability that equips MSPs with free, multi-tenant management with one-click onboarding to help reduce time-to-market and drive operational efficiency improvements.
Accelerating partner growth
According to Wasabi, its partner-focused strategy continues to drive momentum across the region, with partners leveraging its predictable pricing model, zero egress fees, and high-performance architecture to win competitive deals in fast-growing areas such as AI and data protection.
Neil Brosnan, vendor alliance director at Exclusive Networks, said the company's partnership with Wasabi is helping channel partners capitalize on growing demand for secure and scalable data management solutions as AI adoption continues at pace.
"Our partnership with Wasabi is built on a shared belief that cyber resilience starts with data – how it's stored, protected, and governed," he explained. "As organisations adopt AI and modern applications, the volume and value of data is exploding, bringing new regulatory pressures and a broader attack surface."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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