Scale AI workloads: An open data lakehouse approach
Combine the advantages of data warehouses and data lakes within a new managed cloud service
Sir Francis Bacon proclaimed "knowledge itself is power" in his 1597 work Meditationes Sacrae. Governments through the ages have shown that the backbone of reputation and influence is collecting and sharing knowledge.
This tradition still lives today, with businesses using data to gain insights and get a pulse of how their organization is functioning. Discover how watsonx.data can help your organization successfully scale analytics and AI workloads for all your data.
You will hear advice from industry experts on the benefit of an open lakehouse approach and see watsonx.data live in action. Find out how an open lakehouse approach enables organizations to store data on low-cost object storage while ensuring data is open, available, and governed for various business needs
Watch this one hour webinar free today.
Provided by IBM
