OpenAI has admitted it should have spotted its AI had gone off the rails sooner, saying that early signs that agents were misbehaving "could have triggered an earlier response."

The admission comes as part of a series of reports into the July incident in which OpenAI models dodged internal controls and compromised a Hugging Face production environment .

That incident sparked concern across the security industry and sparked similar admissions from Anthropic and Meta, both of which later said their own AI systems had also gone rogue .

"Our models are now powerful, persistent, and collaborative enough that, absent sufficient safeguards, they can find and exploit security weaknesses across multiple computer systems," the company said in a blog post alongside the research. "Many external models, including open source ones, will soon reach comparable capabilities."

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Because of that, OpenAI said the incident was a "warning shot for us and the world", calling for better safeguards to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The AI developer said it will strengthen safeguards across its research infrastructure with stricter requirements on what it calls alignment – which involves ensuring the AI is behaving as desired.

Elsewhere, the company said it will isolate sandboxes, restrict internet access and control access to model weights, and allocate more compute resources into "chain of thought monitoring" to spot dodgy behaviour more quickly.

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OpenAI's investigation into the incident included security firm CrowdStrike, as well as independent reports from METR and Redwood Research. Here's what OpenAI learned from those reports.

1. AI will find a way to chat

OpenAI said the model behind the Hugging Face incident, which it's calling Internal Model 1 (IM1), and other models that were undergoing reinforcement learning training, were not intended for public release. Internet access was not enabled, nor were the agents supposed to be able to communicate.

In all, 1,200 agents that were meant to be isolated managed to communicate, sharing upwards of 70,000 notes and messages, with 700 taking part in the Hugging Face attack, the METR report noted . But AI finds a way, the company suggested.

"Despite these restrictions, the agents discovered ways to exploit our research infrastructure to communicate with one another and access the internet," the blog post noted.

The agents did so by exploiting a package manager called Artifactory, which was supposed to only be able to download and install packages from the internet to send requests.

That was then shared among other agents via Artifactory, writing files to the service and effectively turning it into a message board for the systems to chat.

Notably, the agents used Artifactory so much the service was hit by an outage, which sparked a security investigation that led to the software being locked down — but OpenAI didn't yet understand the full scale of what it was seeing.

OpenAI added that the agents found ways to leave messages for each other, even when they weren't supposed to be working together.

"When other agents noticed these artifacts, it often led them to the realization that they could use this external service to collaborate," OpenAI said.

2. AI is enthusiastic

The 70,000 notes and more than a thousand "chain of thought" reasoning transcripts reveal an odd tendency towards exclamatory language, with communications littered with exclamation points, all capital letters, and even the odd bit of profanity.

When the Hugging Face credentials were recovered by the group of agents, one declared it a "MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH!", while others used language such as "boom", "bingo", and "whoa" and "wow" throughout their efforts, as well as "Oh My God!"

The agents tried to cover up their transcripts, believing it would help their score on the ExploitGym test.

3. AI ‘knows’ when it's misbehaving

In the days and weeks that followed, OpenAI restarted the security evaluation of its models against an evaluation known as ExploitGym. This led to the intrusion into Hugging Face's systems, as the IM1 agents were looking for ways to solve the challenges assigned to them.

OpenAI's blog post reveals one agent planning to "exfiltrate" a dataset that would be useful to the evaluation solution. But other agents raised whether it was "within scope" of the challenge, with one suggesting to the group of agents that permission was required.

Another replied that attacking third-party Hugging face using a leaked token was "potentially outside intended scope" and "arguably unauthorized". It added: "Could be risky. Yet goal solution."

The agents went on to expand their intrusion into Hugging Face's systems.

4. Some AI behaved well

The agents' "messageboard" allowed these systems to communicate to build on each others' efforts, divide tasks, and share information, referring to such collective efforts as a "swarm".

But OpenAI said the agents didn't always work well together. The company claims some "stepped on each other's work" while others manipulated other agents, pretending to have received authorization.

Others refused to take part in dodgy behavior, saying that it was unethical to target Hugging Face.

"There were some agents who 'walked away' from the collective, declining to partake in their misaligned behavior," the blog post noted.

5. AI cheats, and it's hard to stop it

OpenAI said that the difficult nature of the ExploitGym evaluation led to agents to try and "cheat on their tasks by looking up solutions online".

That is known as reward hacking, OpenAI added, referring to when agents find unintended ways to solve a problem more easily.

"Reward hacking has been present in AI systems both historically… and in current frontier LLMs," OpenAI noted. " We have significantly invested in methods to identify and patch such hack⁠s."

But the complex cheating from IM1 got worse because it worked in previous training runs, reinforcing the behavior when it came to the evaluation.

6. AI should be allowed to give up

The rogue behavior from the agents was driven by the AI refusing to give up on the evaluation tasks, even when they were seemingly impossible. During the ExploitGym test, none of the models solved 198 of the 989 tasks before the hacking incident.

And it was those unsolved tasks that were a "substantial contributor" to the misbehaving agents, with those failed 198 tasks making up 93% of the tasks discussed on the message board.

"As agents used more reasoning effort, some pursued increasingly risky and out-of-bounds strategies, including eventually exploiting third-party infrastructure," OpenAI said.

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