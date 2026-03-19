OpenAI says AI tools are paying dividends for small businesses, but uptake is sluggish in several UK regions
While some small businesses are seeing big benefits, many don't use AI at all
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Small businesses in the UK are embracing AI and unlocking significant benefits – or at least some of them are.
Almost all SMBs in London (93%) now use AI tools in daily operations, according to a survey from OpenAI, while across the country the figure stands at eight-in-ten.
The company said the study shows a strong appetite for AI, but uptake on a region-by-region basis is still a work in progress. Just over one-quarter (26%) of small businesses in Yorkshire and Humber said they don’t use the technology at all.
Similar figures were recorded among SMBs in the South West (28%) while around one-quarter (24%) of firms in Scotland don’t use AI.
There's variation across business sectors too, with three-in-ten SMBs in the hospitality and leisure sector saying they don’t use AI at all, compared with just 5% in the tech industry.
SMBs are missing out on AI gains
According to OpenAI, those that do use AI are saving more than 5.2 hours each week. That time, according to 32% of respondents, is being redirected toward creative thinking.
Around 30% of respondents also said these time savings are enabling them to focus on strategic planning, with the same number helping to improve products and services.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“UK SMEs are already saving over half a day a week thanks to AI, but those benefits aren’t evenly shared," said said Sanj Bhayro, managing director for EMEA sales at OpenAI.
"Gaps are emerging across regions, business size, and how deeply firms are able to use AI in practice."
Getting to grips with AI
Competency is a lingering concern for many small businesses, OpenAI found. For example, four-in-five said it matters that their teams are comfortable using the technology.
Common uses of AI tools at SMBs included research and summarization, email and business communications curation, and general brainstorming.
ChatGPT was the most popular tool, used by 64%, ahead of Gemini and Copilot (42% each) and Claude (11%).
AI adoption is growing
The survey from OpenAI comes hot on the heels of research from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and Atos, which found more than half (54%) of UK firms are actively using AI in operations.
This marks a significant increase compared to last year, when just 35% said they were using the technology. Notably, those using AI reported strong improvements in net productivity.
“More and more firms across the UK are putting AI to work, and it’s great to see businesses embracing the opportunities this technology can create," said AI minister Kanishka Narayan.
“We already have one of the world’s strongest AI ecosystems, and the next step is making sure companies of every size feel confident using it day‑to‑day."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
'AI-generated phishing became the baseline' for hackers last year – Kaseya warns it's going to get worse in 2026
News Forget looking for typos and bad grammar, phishing campaigns are using AI to boost their attack success
-
AMD and Samsung forge closer ties on AI memory, potential foundry deal
News The pair are forging closer ties on chip development and future foundry opportunities
-
Microsoft has a new AI poster child in Anthropic – and it’s about time
Opinion Microsoft is cosying up to Anthropic at a crucial time in the race to deliver on AI promises
-
Will AI hiring entrench gender bias?
ITPro Podcast This International Women's Day, it's more important than ever to consider the inherent biases of training data
-
Why Amazon’s ‘go build it’ AI strategy aligns with OpenAI’s big enterprise push
News OpenAI and Amazon are both vying to offer customers DIY-style AI development services
-
February rundown: SaaS-pocalypse now?
ITPro Podcast Geopolitical uncertainty is intensifying public and private sector focus on true sovereign workloads
-
‘A huge vote of confidence’: London set to host OpenAI's largest research hub outside US
News OpenAI wants to capitalize on the UK’s “world-class” talent in areas such as machine learning
-
Sam Altman just said what everyone is thinking about AI layoffs
News AI layoff claims are overblown and increasingly used as an excuse for “traditional drivers” when implementing job cuts
-
OpenAI's Codex app is now available on macOS – and it’s free for some ChatGPT users for a limited time
News OpenAI has rolled out the macOS app to help developers make more use of Codex in their work
-
Amazon’s rumored OpenAI investment points to a “lack of confidence” in Nova model range
News The hyperscaler is among a number of firms targeting investment in the company