Glean expands enterprise AI ecosystem with new partner program
The Glean Partner Network gives partners more ways to build, sell, and support the vendor’s enterprise AI technology
Glean has cut the ribbon on a new global partner program as the enterprise AI startup looks to expand its channel ecosystem.
Unveiled at the company’s inaugural Glean:GO Partner Summit, the Glean Partner Network brings together its existing partner pathways, expertise, and resources under a single global program.
The initiative gives partners access to training, commercial support, and go-to-market resources, providing greater flexibility in how they work with Glean and helping them grow their business around its enterprise AI platform.
The offering brings together company knowledge, people, permissions, and activity, giving AI applications and agents access to context from across an organization.
Glean said it is building on strong momentum for its channel ecosystem, which has grown to span North America, EMEA, APJ, and Latin America, while its partners have now completed more than 2,000 accreditations across sales, technical, and delivery disciplines.
“Partners are central to making enterprise AI work,” said Zubin Irani, vice president of partnerships at Glean.
“The Glean Partner Network gives partners more ways to build real businesses with Glean and gives customers a clearer path to the expertise they need. As partners build their capabilities and deliver results, we will invest alongside them.”
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The new Glean Partner Network
Glean said its new partner program has been built to recognize partners for the capabilities they build, the value they create, and the results that they generate.
The Glean Partner Network includes referral, commercial, services and solutions, and technology pathways, with partners able to participate in more than one depending on their capabilities.
Partners can develop agents and custom connectors, co-sell and transact Glean technology, lead implementation and adoption, operate AI services, or develop technology extensions and customer solutions.
The program also includes self-service training and tiered ‘Boost Camps’, alongside specialist competencies across areas such as agent building, custom connectors, and embedded experiences.
Additionally, partners have access to resources such as deal registration, market development funds (MDF), co-marketing opportunities, as well as dedicated sales, technical, marketing and executive support.
Meeting partner and customer needs
Glean said its new initiative will generate opportunities for partners to expand across sales, services, technology, and solutions as their capabilities develop, with the potential to earn greater investment from the vendor as they grow and deliver customer impact.
For customers, the program aims to make it easier to find partners with the expertise required for different AI projects – including deploying Glean, building an integration or an agent, operating AI services, and creating industry-specific solutions.
Scott Blahauvietz, vice president of AI and cloud sales at AHEAD, a Glean partner, said enterprises require a practical way to apply AI across data, permissions, and workflows, rather than more AI models.
“Glean provides the permission-aware foundation to move from experimentation to adoption,” he commented. “Through the Glean Partner Network, AHEAD can pair that foundation with the implementation, governance, and enablement needed to build AI programs that are secure, scalable, and embedded in how people work.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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