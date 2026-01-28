Start realizing ROI: A practical guide to agentic AI
Businesses are seeking real ROI with agentic AI, but many are falling short. Only 25% of the AI initiatives have delivered their expected ROI and only 16% have scaled enterprise-wide. In this playbook, discover ways to get ahead, successfully scaling AI across your business with real results. You'll learn the three common barriers to ROI on agentic AI, how to successfully measure ROI, and the framework to set your enterprise up for success with agentic AI.
