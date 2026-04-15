Start realizing ROI: A practical guide to agentic AI for business leaders

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
Start realizing ROI: A practical guide to agentic AI for business leaders
(Image credit: IBM US)

This ebook explores how organizations can realize ROI with agentic AI and avoid the common mistakes that are holding businesses back.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Preparing for Quantum’s Leap
    Preparing for Quantum’s Leap

    whitepaper

  • Laying the Groundwork for Successful Agentic AI
    Laying the Groundwork for Successful Agentic AI

    whitepaper