The blueprint for agentic operations
This report details new emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-first operating models organized around agentic workflows spanning functional domains— based on an IBV survey of more than 2,000 C‑suite executives across 16 countries and 17 industries. This report identifies both the biggest opportunities and main obstacles to becoming an interconnected enterprise. It culminates with a practical action guide for scaling autonomy, including a playbook for the C-suite. 21 appendices offer how-to blueprints, detailing enterprise-wide and industry-specific workflows.
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