The CEO's guide to generative AI: This is marketing's sink or swim moment
Position marketing as the model for generative AI-driven workforce transformation
Turn insights into actions and take the next steps to harness the power of generative AI for Marketing. Download this report to explore three things CEOs need to know and three things they need to do now to apply marketing to generative AI.
To help CEOs stay on top of the fast-shifting changes, these research-backed guides to generative AI cover topics from data security, tech investment strategy, and customer experience.
This is part 12: Marketing.
Download now to learn how to create content faster with more personalized messages, and it gives marketing executives more control over analytics.
Provided by IBM
