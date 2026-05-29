The DSPM Architect's Handbook

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The DSPM Architect&#039;s Handbook
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As data spreads across cloud, SaaS, and AI workflows, security teams need a practical way to find sensitive data, reduce exposure, and understand AI usage. This guide explains how to build a modern DSPM program and offers:

  • A clear view of the architectural pillars of an effective DSPM program, plus how to apply them in real environments.
  • A step-by-step framework to discover shadow AI, assess AI and agent risk, map data and AI flows, and implement the right controls.
  • Guidance to strengthen compliance readiness and reduce security risk with a unified, context-driven approach. Download the guide to get a practical DSPM playbook you can use to improve data security posture and support safer AI adoption.
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