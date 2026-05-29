The DSPM Architect's Handbook
As data spreads across cloud, SaaS, and AI workflows, security teams need a practical way to find sensitive data, reduce exposure, and understand AI usage. This guide explains how to build a modern DSPM program and offers:
- A clear view of the architectural pillars of an effective DSPM program, plus how to apply them in real environments.
- A step-by-step framework to discover shadow AI, assess AI and agent risk, map data and AI flows, and implement the right controls.
- Guidance to strengthen compliance readiness and reduce security risk with a unified, context-driven approach. Download the guide to get a practical DSPM playbook you can use to improve data security posture and support safer AI adoption.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Agent Commander Demo
whiteiapper
-
Command Your Agents: The Blueprint for Scaling AI Without Scaling Risk
whitepaper
-
Think Beyond Data Classification: Unlock Contextual Data + AI Intelligence
whitepaper
-
2026 Data Trust and Resilience Report
whitepaper
-
CNAPP For Dummies, Fortinet 2nd Special Edition
whitepaper
-
Preparing for the Autonomous Era in ITOps
whitepaper
-
The 2026 State of Endpoint Management Report: The High Cost of Manual and Urgency of Autonmous
whitepaper
-
Crack the M365 Code to Take Control of Your Renewal: Optimize Costs, Strengthen Security, and Simplify Your Strategy
whitepaper