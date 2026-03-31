The New Arms Race: The Rise of Bots in an AI World
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Every day, AI Bots are crawling the web. Scraping content without permission, distorting traffic metrics, without crediting original creators, and driving up operational costs. These unauthorized scrapes not only compromise the value of your content but also disrupt your business model, whether you’re a small blog, a retailer, scientific journal, or a publisher. Join this webinar where we’ll address how you can regain control over your digital assets, ensure fair compensation, and maintain the integrity of your web presence in the age of AI Bots.
In this webinar, you'll learn:
- How AI bots operate and why they’re a growing threat
- The debate of the good vs bad bots
- A sneak peek of our intuitive dashboard that provides detailed insights into AI Bot activity
- How Cloudflare identifies and stops abusive AI bots using real-time analytics and automation
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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