The power of AI & automation: Productivity and agility
To perform at its peak, automation requires incessant data from across the organization and partner ecosystem
Innovation begins with automation. Forward-thinking executives are harnessing data-driven innovation to improve performance, and in this Data Story from IBM, they share research that shows how leading companies are using data as an asset and using intelligent automation to as a means to growth and operational advantage.
Executives reported that intelligent automation is transforming their businesses. Almost half have introduced new automation technologies to make operations more predictable, flexible, and intelligent—especially when automating proactive customer and employee experiences.
For the full insights, and for additional information on this topic, download this asset now.
Provided by IBM
