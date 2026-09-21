The sovereignty illusion: Why most enterprises don't control what they think they do

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The sovereignty illusion: Why most enterprises don&#039;t control what they think they do
(Image credit: IBM)

Many C-suite leaders believe they control their AI. But risks lurk beneath the surface. The issue isn’t just technical; rising costs, geopolitical pressures and vendor lock-in create urgency. The solution is redesigning platforms and prioritizing critical AI systems.

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