The sovereignty illusion: Why most enterprises don't control what they think they do
Many C-suite leaders believe they control their AI. But risks lurk beneath the surface. The issue isn’t just technical; rising costs, geopolitical pressures and vendor lock-in create urgency. The solution is redesigning platforms and prioritizing critical AI systems.
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