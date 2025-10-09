Will the future of AI be made in Europe? The EU thinks so

The European Union wants AI to be made in Europe – and it's chucking more than €1 billion into the pot to help make it happen.

The EU's European Commission unveiled two plans to boost homegrown AI innovation. The first is the Apply AI Strategy, which aims to speed up the use of AI in key industries as well as the public sector, and the AI in Science Strategy, which focuses on AI in research and science.

"I want the future of AI to be made in Europe," said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in a statement. "Because when AI is used, we can find smarter, faster, and more affordable solutions."

She added, "AI adoption needs to be widespread, and with these strategies, we will help speed up the process. Putting AI first also means putting safety first. We will drive this 'AI first' mindset across all our key sectors, from robotics to healthcare, energy, and automotive."

The Apply AI and AI in Science strategies follow plans from earlier this year that aimed to reduce regulatory burdens and costs for AI companies.

AI for Europe

Such plans are seen as a way to balance the dominance of the US and China when it comes to AI and other future-looking technologies, and give Europe its own " digital sovereignty" in terms of infrastructure and R&D.

"Europe is well-positioned to become an AI continent," said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, in a statement. "With the Apply AI Strategy, we will help our companies and key sectors, from manufacturing to healthcare and the public sector, use AI to deliver real benefits for EU citizens, reinforce our competitiveness, and strengthen our technological sovereignty."

That follows efforts by US companies to build infrastructure in Europe, with a push towards sovereign clouds and the ability to keep data in Europe.

What is the Apply AI Strategy?

This aspect of the EU's plans looks to encourage adoption of AI, in particular among smaller and medium-sized companies across key industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, mobility, manufacturing, construction, agri-food, defence, communications, and culture, as well as the public sector.

"It encourages an AI-first policy, so more companies consider AI as a part of the solution to tackle challenges, while taking into careful consideration the benefits and the risks of the technology," the EC said in a statement.

To help, the EC is "mobilising" €1 billion for "concrete measures" including setting up AI-powered healthcare screen centres, building agentic AI for manufacturing and other industries, and developing frontier models.

The aim isn't just to boost industry, however. "The strategy will help boost EU capabilities to unlock societal benefits, from enabling more accurate healthcare diagnoses to enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of public services," the EC added.

What is the AI in Science Strategy?

The aim with this side of the EC's plan is to set up Europe as a centre for AI-driven scientific innovation.

At the core is a virtual institute to coordinate the use of AI in science, as well as AI resources, known as the Resource for AI Science in Europe (RAISE).

The EC is also investing €58 million to help train and retain AI talent, encouraging them to "Choose Europe", with a further €600 million from funding body Horizon Europe dedicated to infrastructure. The EC said it hopes to double Horizon Europe's annual spend on AI to €3 billion.

"But this is not only about money," said Ekaterina Zaharieva, Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, in a statement. "It is about building a European way for AI in science: open, collaborative, interdisciplinary, and responsible; where AI serves science, and science serves society."

She added: "With this strategy, Europe is making a purposeful choice to empower scientists, nurture talent and safeguard our sovereignty."

