UK and US reject Paris AI summit agreement as “Atlantic rift” on regulation grows

The UK and US have refused to sign an international agreement on inclusive and sustainable AI at this week's global summit in Paris.

The UK said its decision was based on concerns that the declaration lacked 'practical clarity' on global governance and didn't address issues of national security.

Meanwhile, US vice president JD Vance told delegates to the summit that over-regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) could hold the industry back.

"The Trump administration believes that AI will have countless revolutionary applications in economic innovation, job creation, national security, health care, free expression and beyond, and to restrict its development now will not only unfairly benefit incumbents in this space, it would mean paralyzing one of the most promising technologies we have seen in generations," he said.

Vance's speech was very much in line with the Trump policy of 'America First'. He beat the drum for the US AI industry, and issued a warning to nations aiming to restrict its power.

"The Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening screws on US tech companies with international footprints," he said. "America cannot and will not accept that, and we think it's a terrible mistake."

Vance's stance has been widely criticized by rights groups.

Alexandra Reeve Givens, CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), said that for AI to benefit both nations and individuals, robust safeguards and accountability must be implemented.

"When AI is being used to determine who gets a job, who gets a loan, who gets access to government services, the stakes are too high to shrug off the risks."

Meanwhile, Dr Andrew Bolster, senior research and development manager for data science at Black Duck, warned that the lack of transatlantic agreement might leave organizations deploying AI with a tricky course to steer.

"This growing Atlantic AI rift is a wake-up call for any organization looking to deploy or operate global AI solutions," he said.

"The regulatory landscape is not as settled as it may seem, and while alignment to existing principles such as GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) - and its amendment, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) - or Australia’s Privacy Act may stand you in good stead, that is no guarantee of continued operations."

61 nations still signed the AI agreement

Despite the UK and US’ disapproval, the agreement was signed by 61 other countries, including Canada, Japan, India ,and China, as well as European nations.

They pledged to focus on ensuring that AI is 'open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy'.

The agreement also stresses the importance of strengthening international coordination in AI governance and preventing market monopolization, along with working to keep AI sustainable.

During the summit, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced a €200 billion plan to advance AI research and infrastructure across the bloc.

InvestAI will finance four AI gigafactories across the EU focused on training models for complex applications such as medicine and science.

"This unique public-private partnership, akin to a CERN for AI, will enable all our scientists and companies – not just the biggest – to develop the most advanced very large models needed to make Europe an AI continent," she said.

