Workforce upskilling for the AI era tools and training for a future-ready business
Generative AI has created new opportunities that inspire ingenuity and unlock great ideas. Combining creativity and technology enables meaningful work that inspires staff to finish innovative projects that lead to profits.
This eBook shares research from an IDC survey that looked into the key challenges and requirements companies face as they better prepare their workers to succeed in an era of AI-enabled world.
This whitepaper explores:
- How AI and GenAI capabilities will evolve work
- How businesses are adopting flexible work policies
- GenAI use cases that firms anticipate to work for them
- And more
