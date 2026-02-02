B2B Tech Future Focus - 2026

The key challenges, opportunities, and trends facing ITDMs in the year ahead.

We’ve spoken to hundreds of IT decision makers (ITDMs) to get their thoughts on historic problems and investment decisions, to help build a full picture of what is changing in tech, and why.

In this report, you will find out:

Tech and investment priorities

Top five focus areas in 2026

How decisions are made and tech deployed

What are the success indicators in a buyer/vendor relationship

Download this report to gain insight and make informed decisions that drive business value both now and in the future.