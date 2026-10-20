Building Recovery Confidence Webinar
Ransomware recovery requires more than backups. Learn how organizations are validating recovery readiness, improving cyber resilience, and building confidence in their ability to restore operations after an attack. Gain practical insights on testing recovery processes, avoiding common pitfalls, and strengthening operational resilience.
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