How modern acquiring is reshaping iGaming payments in Europe and the UK

Competition in Europe’s and the UK’s regulated iGaming markets extends far beyond odds, bonuses, and game selection. The payment experience has become an increasingly important factor in how players choose, evaluate, and remain loyal to an operator. Mobile betting is a major driver of this shift. The European Gaming and Betting Association estimates that mobile devices will account for 67% of online betting revenue in Europe by 2026, while the UK Gambling Commission reports that 74% of online in-play bets are placed on mobile devices.

As betting increasingly moves to smartphones, demand for faster, more convenient payment experiences continues to grow. Digital wallets exemplify this trend, with 57% of UK adults now using them. As these expectations carry over into iGaming, operators need payment strategies that enable seamless deposits, faster payouts, and long-term growth. The challenge is that even minor friction points in the payment journey can directly impact conversion.