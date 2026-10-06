From Storage Sprawl to Strategic Foundation: Modernize, Scale, and Protect Your Data

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From Storage Sprawl to Strategic Foundation: Modernize, Scale, and Protect Your Data
(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

Storage sprawl makes it harder to scale new workloads, control costs, simplify operations, and protect critical data. In this webinar, IT infrastructure and storage leaders will learn how to move from a fragmented storage environment to a strategic data foundation built for modern business demands.

We will explore how to align storage to diverse workloads across core infrastructure, private cloud, Kubernetes, AI, and hybrid cloud; scale performance and capacity with greater flexibility; and embed protection across detection, resilience, and recovery. Attendees will gain a practical framework to assess their current environment, prioritize modernization, and create a roadmap that balances performance, efficiency, operational simplicity, and long-term adaptability.

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