Leveraging Agentic AI to Enhance Agent Productivity and Customer Experience in Contact Center Operations

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Leveraging Agentic AI to Enhance Agent Productivity and Customer Experience in Contact Center Operations
(Image credit: IBM)

Contact centers have long harnessed automation and AI to simplify customer inquiries. Now, AI and AI agents—specifically generative AI (GenAI)—are revolutionizing customer service and contact center operations with conversational AI and GenAI-powered assistants that enhance agent productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver personalized customer experiences. Read this IDC Spotlight report for actionable insights on leveraging AI to boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction.

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