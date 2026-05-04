Cyber Resilience in Action

Many organizations overestimate their cyber readiness, yet a significant gap exists between their confidence and actual capability. According to the Dell Cyber Resilience Global Insights Report, which surveyed 850 IT leaders worldwide, while most claim to have a resilience strategy, only 46% recover effectively from attacks.

Overconfidence and a sole focus on prevention leave organizations vulnerable to prolonged outages and disruptions. True cyber resilience demands mature strategies encompassing secure, detect, and recover practices, but challenges like limited visibility, inadequate backup protection, and recovery process gaps hinder effective responses.

By integrating artificial intelligence, automation, and regular testing, organizations can strengthen recovery capabilities, bridge the confidence gap, and ensure business continuity against evolving threats. Close Your Cyber Resilience Gap.