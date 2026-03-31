Cyberbedrohungen stoppen, Gäste begeistern: WLAN-Netzwerke sicher gestalten mit Cloudflare
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Erleben Sie in diesem exklusiven Webinar, wie Sie Ihre Gäste-WLANs im Handumdrehen absichern – ganz ohne Hardware oder Agenten!
Cloudflares Solution Architect Dominic Haussmann zeigt Ihnen, wie Sie mit cloudbasierter DNS-Filterung Bedrohungen stoppen, Richtlinien durchsetzen und ein rundum sicheres, schnelles und nahtloses Gästeerlebnis schaffen.
Das erwartet Sie:
- Welche Kriterien wirklich zählen, wenn Sie die Sicherheit Ihrer Gäste-Netzwerke modernisieren
- Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung zum Einrichten, Verwalten und Skalieren von DNS-Schutz – über mehrere Standorte hinweg
- Wie Sie typische Stolperfallen bei der Implementierung vermeiden
- Ob im Einzelhandel, Gastgewerbe, Bildungswesen, Gesundheitssektor oder Transportbereich – erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit einem der weltweit größten DNS-Resolver von Cloudflare Ihre Netzwerksicherheit zukunftssicher gestalten.
Modernisieren Sie Ihre Sicherheitsarchitektur – und bieten Sie Ihren Gästen das beste WLAN-Erlebnis, das sie je hatten!
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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