Cyberbedrohungen stoppen, Gäste begeistern: WLAN-Netzwerke sicher gestalten mit Cloudflare

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Cyberbedrohungen stoppen, Gäste begeistern: WLAN-Netzwerke sicher gestalten mit Cloudflare
(Image credit: Cloudflare)

Erleben Sie in diesem exklusiven Webinar, wie Sie Ihre Gäste-WLANs im Handumdrehen absichern – ganz ohne Hardware oder Agenten!

Cloudflares Solution Architect Dominic Haussmann zeigt Ihnen, wie Sie mit cloudbasierter DNS-Filterung Bedrohungen stoppen, Richtlinien durchsetzen und ein rundum sicheres, schnelles und nahtloses Gästeerlebnis schaffen.

Das erwartet Sie:

  • Welche Kriterien wirklich zählen, wenn Sie die Sicherheit Ihrer Gäste-Netzwerke modernisieren
  • Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung zum Einrichten, Verwalten und Skalieren von DNS-Schutz – über mehrere Standorte hinweg
  • Wie Sie typische Stolperfallen bei der Implementierung vermeiden
  • Ob im Einzelhandel, Gastgewerbe, Bildungswesen, Gesundheitssektor oder Transportbereich – erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit einem der weltweit größten DNS-Resolver von Cloudflare Ihre Netzwerksicherheit zukunftssicher gestalten.

Modernisieren Sie Ihre Sicherheitsarchitektur – und bieten Sie Ihren Gästen das beste WLAN-Erlebnis, das sie je hatten!

ITPro
ITPro

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