Debunking the Myth of PC Ownership: How Dell APEX PC-as-a-Service Enables Investment in AI PCs with No Upfront Cost
In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, where generative AI and machine learning are becoming integral to professional operations across industries, businesses of all sizes face the challenge of staying competitive while managing resources effectively.
Dell APEX PCaaS presents a flexible monthly subscription-based model that eliminates the need for significant initial investments, providing the flexibility to scale PC infrastructure up or down as needed. This approach allows organizations to overcome financial barriers and access state-of-the-art technology.
Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Intelligence meets simplicity: OptiPlex Family
whitepaper
-
Sustainability in the PC ecosystem
whitepaper
-
5th Gen Amd Epyc™ Processor Architecture
whitepaper
-
Advance Your Enterprise Ai Journey
whitepaper
-
How To Get Up To 20% More Ai Performance From High-performance Gpus
whitepaper
-
Maximize Gpu Efficiency With Amd Epyctm High-frequency Processors
whitepaper
-
Stay Ahead of AI-Powered Phishing Attacks: What You Need to Know!
whitepaper
-
Modern enterprise cybersecurity
whitepaper Cultivating resilience with reduced detection and response times