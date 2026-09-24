Defending Against the Attacks of the Future with Post-Quantum Cryptography

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Defending Against the Attacks of the Future with Post-Quantum Cryptography
(Image credit: Thales)

As quantum computing capabilities advance, existing encryption standards risk becoming obsolete, exposing sensitive enterprise assets to retroactive decryption threats.

This on-demand webinar provides system architects, security managers, and IT leaders with actionable strategies to safeguard critical data against emerging cryptographic vulnerabilities. Presenter will showcase next-generation quantum-resistant algorithms, advanced key management systems, and automated discovery tools designed to locate vulnerable public-key infrastructure across complex networks.

You will explore modern solutions that streamline the transition to post-quantum standards without disrupting existing operational workflows or network performance. Watch now to evaluate cutting-edge tools that reinforce enterprise defenses against high-level quantum threats long before commercial quantum processors become widely accessible.

Key Takeways:

  • Learn practical strategies to implement crypto-agility within existing IT architectures.
  • Explore advanced quantum-safe solutions designed to replace legacy public-key algorithms.
  • Discover automated discovery tools that simplify complex enterprise cryptographic migrations.

Speaker:

Blair Canavan
Director Alliances - PQC Portfolio - Thales

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