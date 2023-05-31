Design frictionless banking experiences

Why is it so challenging to create frictionless banking experiences for customers?

Advanced technologies have the potential to dramatically transform experiences, but significant hurdles impede progress:

The front, middle, and back office are disconnected

Manual processes slow the flow of information

Legacy systems and applications create data silos

Unifying people and technology is central to improving customer experiences

Learn how some banking customers are optimizing their approach to customer experience, technology excellence, and risk and resilience with help from ServiceNow.

