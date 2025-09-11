Destination AI: Spanish

La revolución de la IA ya está aquí y se acelera rápidamente. No te quedes atrás. En este video, TD SYNNEX presenta su programa Destination AI, tu guía estratégica para navegar en este mercado en rápida expansión. Aprende a transformar tu negocio y a obtener una ventaja competitiva con nuestro programa todo en uno que ofrece desde formación y certificación de expertos hasta soporte de ventas continuo. Únete a nosotros y aprovecha el increíble poder de la IA para construir un negocio preparado para el futuro.

