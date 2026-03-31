Detect and protect data, accounts, and operations in your APIs hosted anywhere
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
APIs are the backbone of communication for LLMs, mobile apps, web apps and the SaaS economy. Just like web and mobile apps on the Internet, APIs are targeted by attackers too. When those APIs go down, your business comes to a standstill.
Join Cloudflare's IT and security leaders to learn how we secure APIs at scale—powering innovation without compromising resilience.
You will learn about:
- How Cloudflare IT and security teams prioritise their key app and API security concerns
- Practical steps to unify API protection wherever they are hosted - AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other hybrid environments
- Cloudflare tools to assess and reduce your API security risks and misconfigurations
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
The New Arms Race: The Rise of Bots in an AI World
whitepaper
-
Cyberbedrohungen stoppen, Gäste begeistern: WLAN-Netzwerke sicher gestalten mit Cloudflare
whitepaper
-
The Ripple Effect: A Hallmark of Resilient Cybersecurity
whitepaper
-
Unlock the Resilience Factor Report
whitepaper
-
Confident But Still Exposed: Exploring Manufacturing’s Cyber Resilience Disconnect
whitepaper
-
High Stakes & Escalating Threats. Why Resilience by Design is Critical for Public Sector Service Delivery
whitepaper
-
5 Most Common Mistakes When Building In-House IT
whitepaper
-
Nearshoring in Latin America: Where to Start in 2026
whitepaper