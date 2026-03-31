Detect and protect data, accounts, and operations in your APIs hosted anywhere

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Detect and protect data, accounts, and operations in your APIs hosted anywhere
(Image credit: Cloudflare)

APIs are the backbone of communication for LLMs, mobile apps, web apps and the SaaS economy. Just like web and mobile apps on the Internet, APIs are targeted by attackers too. When those APIs go down, your business comes to a standstill.

Join Cloudflare's IT and security leaders to learn how we secure APIs at scale—powering innovation without compromising resilience.

You will learn about:

  • How Cloudflare IT and security teams prioritise their key app and API security concerns
  • Practical steps to unify API protection wherever they are hosted - AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other hybrid environments
  • Cloudflare tools to assess and reduce your API security risks and misconfigurations
ITPro
ITPro

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