IT Orchestration and Automation Starter Kit

IT Orchestration and Automation Starter Kit
(Image credit: Tines)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Want to streamline your IT service delivery and support? Download the "IT Orchestration and Automation Starter Kit" to access pre-built workflows designed to help you automate critical tasks. This kit provides a guide to using Tines, a workflow builder that allows IT teams to create and manage workflows without custom code. Explore pre-built workflows for a variety of IT domains, including identity and access management, request fulfillment, incident and problem management, and endpoint management. The guide also explains how to use the Tines library to import, customize, and deploy these workflows, which integrate with popular tools like Slack, Jira, and Okta.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • The Essential Guide to Workflow Automation for IT Teams
    The Essential Guide to Workflow Automation for IT Teams

    whitepaper

  • A remote worker sat at his desk, in a plush modern apartment lit by lamps.
    Is remote work really insecure?

    In-depth The benefits of remote work can also open the door to attackers

You might also like
View More ▸