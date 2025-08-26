IT Orchestration and Automation Starter Kit
Want to streamline your IT service delivery and support? Download the "IT Orchestration and Automation Starter Kit" to access pre-built workflows designed to help you automate critical tasks. This kit provides a guide to using Tines, a workflow builder that allows IT teams to create and manage workflows without custom code. Explore pre-built workflows for a variety of IT domains, including identity and access management, request fulfillment, incident and problem management, and endpoint management. The guide also explains how to use the Tines library to import, customize, and deploy these workflows, which integrate with popular tools like Slack, Jira, and Okta.
