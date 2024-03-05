Modernize your mainframe application environment for greater success
Successful modernization strategies require the right balance of people, processes, technology, and partnerships
Mainframes are core to many enterprises and have legendary reliability, but while they are designed to address these demands, the critical applications and data residing on the mainframes need to be modernized to meet the digital needs of enterprises.
Successful mainframe application modernization strategies require the right balance of people, processes, technology, and partnerships.
In this 2023 study, you’ll uncover key insights from research with IT decision makers from financial services, public sector and healthcare verticals.
Download now to learn more.
Provided by IBM
