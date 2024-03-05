Modernize your mainframe application environment for greater success

Whitepapers
By ITPro
published

Successful modernization strategies require the right balance of people, processes, technology, and partnerships

A green lightbeam image on the whitepaper cover from IBM on modernizing your mainframe application environments
(Image credit: IBM)

Mainframes are core to many enterprises and have legendary reliability, but while they are designed to address these demands, the critical applications and data residing on the mainframes need to be modernized to meet the digital needs of enterprises.

Successful mainframe application modernization strategies require the right balance of people, processes, technology, and partnerships.

In this 2023 study, you’ll uncover key insights from research with IT decision makers from financial services, public sector and healthcare verticals.  

Download now to learn more.

Provided by  IBM

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.