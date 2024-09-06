Preparing for the quantum revolution

Quantum computing is an exciting field of research that promises to revolutionize computing as we know it. Relying on quantum mechanics to process calculations much faster than conventional physics would allow a normal computer to, quantum computers could drive rapid breakthroughs in fields such as medicine or machine learning.

But what are the specific ways in which quantum computing can help businesses and the world? And how long will it take for quantum computers to become widely used?

In this episode, Rory speaks to Graeme Malcolm, CEO at M Squared Lasers and co-chair of the UK Quantum Technology Leadership Group, to unpack some of the immense potential of quantum computing including in the fight against climate change.

Highlights

“In 1997, a leading physicist in America, Bill Phillips, won a Nobel Prize for creating the first qubit using an ion. So we're within 30 years of the first demonstrations of a single qubit. And at the time when Bill was receiving his Nobel Prize, he said that quantum information processing is a fundamental change in information technologies, and he described it as being a more profound change than comparing the digital computer to the abacus.”

“If we could fully optimize a quantum computer, it might only take 100 very well-optimized qubits to mirror the sort of capability you get from a supercomputer, but the energy usage would be two or three orders magnitude less.”

“McKinsey's recently modeled there's about 45 gigatons of CO2 going into the atmosphere every year and by 2050, with all the efforts and the progress that we're going into just now, McKinsey's estimate is that it could go down to about 40 gigatons. Whereas if we could crack some of these quantum chemistry problems, their estimation is we'll see multi-trillion dollar new sectors that can actually drive that down to net zero over similar time periods.”