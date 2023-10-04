The four pillars of excellence for technology leaders
Download this CIOs business case for integration and automation
The top priorities for many Chief Information Officers have shifted from digital transformation to cost-cutting. Some are trying to incorporate generative AI into their business as a means to stay ahead of the competition.
CIOs are expected to help their organization navigate demanding economic environments, while at the same time set the stage for a bright future. Boomi has put together this whitepaper which covers the top four priorities CIOs must concentrate on in order to surpass expectations. These priorities are :
- Security
- Operational Excellence
- Innovation
- Shareholder Value.
Technology has become more complex and it is integral to your organization's success. Boomi is a platform that will help you tackle old and new challenges. It does so by cutting costs, improving operational performance, and ultimately making businesses AI-ready. Learn why Boomi is a leading integration platform.
Download today.
Provided by Boomi
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Thank you for signing up to ITPro.. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.