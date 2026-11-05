The High Cost of Maintaining the Status Quo: Why Asset Management Teams Cannot Afford to Stand Still

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The High Cost of Maintaining the Status Quo: Why Asset Management Teams Cannot Afford to Stand Still
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Legacy maintenance systems, spreadsheets, and disconnected tools can make it harder to control downtime, manage risk, and scale operations. In this webinar, IBM and Cohesive examine the cost of maintaining the status quo and show how a unified, scalable maintenance platform can connect work, people, and asset condition. Explore how greater visibility and connected asset data can support a shift from reactive maintenance toward condition-based decisions.

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