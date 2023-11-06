The guide to digital worker technology to improving productivity

By ITPro
published

Learn how to turn your workforce into a talent force

The business leader’s guide to digital worker technology for improving productivity is a guide that can help you understand digital labor technology whitepaper
(Image credit: IBM)

A frequently cited benefit of digital workers is that they enable human employees to spend more time on higher-value work. But what does that really mean – for managers?

One way to look at it: digital workers could help retain talented employees by helping them avoid the death zone of their jobs. 

This guide can help you understand the business value of this emerging digital labor technology, what to look for before purchasing, and how best to implement it.

Download today.

Provided by IBM

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.