The ultimate guide to switching POS providers
It may be time to officially start looking at switching your POS provider
The POS you started out with might not be the optimal solution for your current situation. From connectivity issues to expensive repairs, restaurant operators must be aware of new systems that will keep their business ahead of the competition.
TouchBistro created this guide to help you switch from a legacy provider who leaves customer support callers on hold for an eternity to an efficient modern cloud based POS system.
Topics that are covered in this guide:
- The different types of POS systems
- 10 signs it’s time to switch POS providers
- Questions to ask when shopping for a new provider
- How to switch from one modern POS system to another
- How to switch from a legacy system to a cloud or hybrid POS
- Tips for a smooth transition.
Switching your POS does not have to be complicated, and with the right research the transition can be painless. From menu migration to training your team, your new POS provider should partner with you every step of the way because running a successful restaurant is paramount.
Download today to learn how to switch your POS system.
