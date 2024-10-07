Modern enterprise cybersecurity

In recent years, enterprise cybersecurity has undergone a profound transformation.

Historically, organizations relied on well-defined security perimeters.They built robust defenses around their internal networks, treating them like castles surrounded by protective moats.

This approach assumed that threats would come from outside, and the primary goal was to keep adversaries at bay.

However, the rise of cloud computing, internet of things devices, and remote workforces has disrupted this approach, and enterprises now face a delicate balancing act: they must protect their workforce, sensitive data, and critical endpoints while also embracing digital transformation.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

Provided by BT