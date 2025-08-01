Upcoming webinars not to be missed
We know that IT professionals are information-rich and time-poor but they are also challenged with keeping their finger on the pulse of the latest and greatest technology announcements, insights, debates, discussions, and more.
We've got you covered! Your time will be well spent watching any of ITPro's sister brand ActualTech Media's (ATM) upcoming webinars. With experts on hand who can talk about opportunities, trends, and challenges backed by experience, you'll emerge from any and all of these webinars with questions answered, solutions to problems, and a greater confidence about the best foot forward.
“These webinars are must-attend events,” said Keith Ward, a moderator and analyst with ATM.
“They cover cutting-edge topics in an entertaining and efficient manner. Whether it’s learning the pros and cons of artificial intelligence, how to stay safe in your data center or in the cloud, or how to use automation to get the most out of your operations, ActualTech Media events are your on-ramp to improving your IT environment.”
Here's an editor-picked list of the best of the best of ATM's upcoming webinar schedule:
- The Modern Security Portfolio: The Toolset Organizations Need Now
- 13th August, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT
- The 101 Course: Keeping Data Safe and Recoverable Through Improved Resilience
- 15th August, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT
- Securing & Protecting SaaS Applications
- 27h August, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT
- Artificial Intelligence Showcase: Looking at Now and Into the Future of AI
- 4th September, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT
- Next Level IT: Tools, Products, and Services for Exceptional IT Operations
- 10h September, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT
- Discovery Day: Products and Services That Support Cloud Migration, Security, Sustainability, and Success
- 17th September, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT
- Enterprise Architecture: The Emerging Leader Landscape
- 24th September, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT
