Lenovo revamps channel framework to support partner growth

Lenovo has launched a series of updates to its global Lenovo 360 channel framework, in a move the vendor said will help partners better navigate an increasingly complex, services-led IT market.

The refresh has been designed to simplify partner engagement and create clear pathways for growth by focusing on recurring revenue, technical capability, and outcome-based delivery.

At the heart of the update is a new streamlined tiering structure that aims to make progression and incentives more transparent and predictable.

The revised model aligns partner rewards more closely with overall performance, combining revenue growth with skills development and accreditations.

All partners will begin at the program’s Authorized level, gaining access to Lenovo 360 Elevate, the firm’s growth engine designed to drive engagement and partner development.

As partners progress to higher tiers such as Gold and Platinum, they gain access to enhanced financial incentives, co-selling opportunities, and expanded access to Lenovo resources.

In an announcement, Lenovo said the updated framework reflects a broader shift in the channel as partners increasingly move beyond traditional resale models.

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"The channel is central to how we do business,” commented Pascal Bourguet, chief sales strategy and channels officer at Lenovo.

“It’s how we scale, how we innovate, and how we grow together. With these latest enhancements to Lenovo 360, we’re making it simpler, more predictable, and more rewarding for partners to build their business with us.”

Driving services-led growth

Alongside its new tiering structure, Lenovo’s channel update also introduces Lenovo 360 for Services, a new pathway designed to help partners transition towards recurring, outcome-based business models.

The framework allows partners to attach services to deals more effectively, while expanding into higher-value offerings such as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and AI solutions. The vendor said the approach will help partners increase deal sizes and build more predictable revenue streams.

Lenovo also revealed it is expanding its Lenovo 360 for managed service providers (MSPs) pathway into new markets – including the UK and Ireland, Nordics, and Benelux.

The MSP-focused track offers tailored tools, training, and incentives to help partners integrate Lenovo solutions into their managed services portfolios.

Building technical capability across the channel

Additionally, Lenovo has announced the launch of Lenovo 360 Tech Connect, a global technical community that aims to address the growing skills gap across the channel.

The initiative brings together pre-sales engineers, solution architects, and technical specialists, providing access to training resources and direct engagement with Lenovo experts to support partners in delivering more complex, solution-led outcomes for customers.

The vendor said Tech Connect comes in response to increasing demand for deeper technical expertise as partners continue to adapt to modern AI, hybrid cloud, and advanced infrastructure environments.

“From services-led growth to new technical communities and streamlined tiering, we’re focused on giving partners clear pathways to expand their capabilities, drive profitability, and deliver greater value to their customers in a rapidly evolving market,” Bourguet added.

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