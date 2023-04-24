Creating a proactive, risk-aware defence in today's dynamic risk environment

By ITPro
published

Agile risk management starts with a common language

Business agility today means risk management practices need to be just as nimble to cope with today’s evolving threat landscape, shown only too greatly by the disruptions of recent years and the increase of threats as a result.

This paper highlights the need for a scalable risk management strategy - that’s part of the entire organisation’s core business focus, not simply the risk team’s - and shares that the foundation of this agile risk management is a common language.

Download this whitepaper to learn how a common risk management language can improve enterprise resilience, as well as how to create a risk-aware defence that aligns:

  • Strategy
  • People
  • Processes
  • and Technology across the business.

Provided by  ServiceNow

ITPro