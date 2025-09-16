NinjaOne expands availability on CrowdStrike Marketplace

NinjaOne has announced that its automated endpoint management platform can now be purchased via the CrowdStrike Marketplace.

Revealed at CrowdStrike’s Fal.Con 2025 event, the two companies have expanded their ongoing partnership to enable CrowdStrike Falcon platform customers to deploy NinjaOne’s cloud native solution and leverage its endpoint management automation capabilities.

The move comes at a time when organizations’ number of endpoints continues to increase, bringing new security challenges and hurdles around patching, backup, and device management.

NinjaOne’s platform is designed to tackle these pain points for IT teams and MSPs, automating the management of endpoint devices to reduce the time spent on manual tasks and fuel productivity, while lowering operational costs. The platform has grown to serve more than 30,000 customers across more than 130 countries.

With its addition to the CrowdStrike Marketplace, Falcon customers can now benefit from simplified access to the platform’s capabilities to complement their existing endpoint protection setups.

In an announcement, Erzan Uygur, NinjaOne’s vice president of business and corporate development, said the move reinforces the company’s commitment to helping customers simplify IT and improve endpoint resilience.

“By joining the CrowdStrike Marketplace, we make it easier for customers to access NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management alongside Falcon, so they can improve efficiency, productivity, and security outcomes,” he commented.

Unified endpoint security

The announcement is the latest move in the ongoing strategic partnership between NinjaOne and CrowdStrike, first revealed by the pair back in May 2024, which aims to combine NinjaOne’s capabilities with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s own endpoint protection tools.

By doing so, customers gain access to complementary capabilities to boost threat detection, investigation, and prevention, while also bridging the gaps between IT and security teams.

In last year's announcement, CrowdStrike said this unification equips organizations with the full-scope protection required to navigate the ever-evolving threat landscape.

“NinjaOne has been a leader in endpoint management for years, and through this partnership, we’re delivering the full-spectrum protection IT and security teams need to prioritize and accelerate response actions required to stop breaches of endpoints – all from a single platform,” explained Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, at the time.

