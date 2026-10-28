Westcon-Comstor targets EMEA channel growth with Palo Alto Networks initiative

Westcon-Comstor has teamed up with Palo Alto Networks to launch a new channel initiative aimed at accelerating growth for select Westcon partners across EMEA.

Announced at the distributor’s WestConnect event in Barcelona, the Partner Growth Circle has been designed to provide partners with structured business planning, enablement, and growth support to help them build and scale their Palo Alto Networks business.

Westcon-Comstor said it will work with participants to develop joint Palo Alto business plans tailored to priority solutions, target accounts, as well as agreed pipeline objectives, supported by coordinated sales and technical engagement.

In an announcement, Daniel Hurel, senior vice president of Westcon-Comstor’s Westcon EMEA go-to-market business, said demand for Palo Alto solutions has remained strong across the region as AI continues to reshape the cyber security landscape.

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“The Partner Growth Circle is about helping partners translate that demand into scalable, repeatable business growth,” he explained.

“By bringing together joint business planning, technical enablement, demand generation and our wider value-added capabilities, we can help partners build stronger pipelines, expand customer relationships and develop more repeatable sources of revenue.”

Growth-focused partner benefits

Partners that successfully meet the targets laid out in their joint business plans will gain access to a host of exclusive Westcon-Comstor benefits, from tailored services workshops and certification support, to demand-generation funding.

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They will also be able to utilize the distributor’s existing value-added capabilities – which include its Tech Xpert community, virtual demonstration environments via 3D Lab, as well as sales and pre-sales enablement.

Partner performance will be measured against their business plan and objectives, Westcon-Comstor said, with quarterly reviews designed to maintain a focus on execution and growth.

Additionally, the distributor will deploy its Intelligent Demand (iD) analytics-led sales and marketing program, which uses predictive data analysis to help partners identify the most promising opportunities.

“It is a focused approach built around shared commitments and measurable progress, and the next step in our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks,” Hurel added.

Expanded EMEA collaboration

The launch of Partner Growth Circle marks the latest phase of a long-standing partnership between Westcon-Comstor and Palo Alto Networks, with the pair’s existing distribution agreement spanning multiple markets across EMEA.

Previous collaborations also include SASEvolution, which packages Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE solution with Westcon’s managed services to provide channel partners with market-ready security solutions.

Commenting on the pair’s latest offering, Palo Alto Networks’ vice president of EMEA ecosystems Patricia Murphy said The Partner Growth Circle will equip partners with the structure, enablement, and resources they need to scale effectively in the era of AI.

“By aligning our products and services with Westcon-Comstor’s deep channel expertise, we are creating a clear path for our mutual partners to accelerate growth, expand their technical capabilities, and deliver exceptional value to our joint customers,” she said.

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