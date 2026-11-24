CrowdStrike’s acquisition of Zscaler may plug the final gap in the company’s ambition to build a comprehensive platform for security in the age of AI, analysts claim, but questions remain for customers in both camps.

On 23 November, the company confirmed a $43.9 billion deal to snap up the zero trust specialist, with CEO George Kurtz specifically highlighting its network security credentials as a key factor behind the acquisition.

This is an area in which CrowdStrike was still left wanting, according to Forrester senior analyst Madelein van der Hout. Its Falcon platform covers all the bases as far as cloud and identity-related security are concerned, but networking was the missing piece of the puzzle.

Van der Hout noted, however, that the cybersecurity giant faced slim pickings on this front. Zscaler, it seems, was among the few viable options still left on the market.

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“CrowdStrike doesn’t need this deal for growth,” she commented. “It’s growing 27% and accelerating. It needs it because its whole strategy is consolidation, and consolidation only works as long as there’s something left to consolidate.”

“Endpoint, identity, and cloud are already inside Falcon,” van der Hout added. “The network was the biggest gap, and Zscaler was the biggest network asset still for sale.”

While Zscaler’s zero trust tools were a key draw for CrowdStrike, the firm highlighted its sizable customer base as a lucrative opportunity. Zscaler boasts more than 11,000 customers globally, 8,000 of which are “not yet CrowdStrike customers”, the company said.

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In a statement confirming the deal, CrowdStrike noted that tapping into this domain and Zscaler’s clients will expand its total addressable market by more than $185 billion.

A mutually beneficial deal, but what about customers?

With CrowdStrike tapping into a booming market, Zscaler is also set to benefit from the acquisition, according to van der Hout.

The company has faced stiff competition in the security service edge (SSE) and secure access service edge (SASE) space in recent years, particularly as larger providers integrated these services within broader platforms.

Put simply, Zscaler now has the opportunity to make in-roads with CrowdStrike’s vast customer base.

“A founder who controls a third of his company doesn’t take the buyer’s stock unless he’s concluded the standalone road is narrowing,” van der Hout said.

“SSE is becoming a feature of larger platforms at Palo Alto, Microsoft, and Cisco, and Zscaler had no endpoint to tell a platform story of its own.”

“Zscaler chose the strongest partner while it could still name the price,” van der Hout added.

The road ahead appears promising for Zscaler, but van der Hout noted that there could be a period of disruption for customers.

Upon closing, CrowdStrike said it plans to embed Zscaler’s zero trust SASE capabilities within the Falcon platform. How smooth that integration will be remains up for debate, however.

"The next 20 months are limbo,” van der Hout commented. “Until closing, the two companies can't plan together; after closing, CrowdStrike decides which overlapping products survive.”

“The practical effect is that any Zscaler roadmap promise for 2027 deserves a written commitment or no weight at all, and the next renewal is the best negotiating moment either vendor's customers will see for years."

Concentration and regulatory risks

With Zscaler set to operate under the CrowdStrike umbrella, van der Hout said this will undoubtedly raise customer concerns around vendor concentration – especially given the July 2024 outage caused by the cybersecurity giant.

"Many organizations kept vendor diversity by accident,” she said. “One company on the endpoint, another in the network path. This deal removes that accident.”

“The better CrowdStrike executes on integration, the more correlated the failure modes become, because one release process, one admin identity, and one update channel will sit in both of the most privileged positions in the environment. July 2024 showed what one of those failing looks like."

European customers may also have cause for concern, particularly those operating in regulated industries. CrowdStrike noted that it plans to combine Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange service within the Falcon platform, a move that will consolidate device and network telemetry into a “single data set”.

With two independent vendors essentially becoming one, and the integration of these services within CrowdStrike’s estate, van der Hout said this will undoubtedly raise sovereignty-related concerns.

“For European regulated firms this is a compliance event, not just a vendor announcement,” she commented. “Sovereignty questions get harder as well. Endpoint telemetry and network traffic metadata end up in one data set, under one US company, that it intends to train its AI models on."

“European buyers will want to know what their existing contracts allow before that happens.”

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