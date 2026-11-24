Asana names Natalie Kouzeleas as general manager for EMEA
The former Mixpanel and Oracle executive will oversee the vendor’s sales, customer, and partner teams across the region
Asana has announced the appointment of Natalie Kouzeleas as general manager for EMEA, as the work management platform provider looks to further strengthen its regional presence.
Based in London and reporting to chief revenue officer Kevin Knieriem, she is tasked with leading the company’s sales, customer, and partner teams across EMEA, as well as its partner program in the region.
A seasoned industry veteran, Kouzeleas’s career spans more than 25 years in the enterprise sales and consulting space, having previously worked with many of Europe’s largest organizations through direct and partner-led models.
She spent 14 years at Oracle and three at Accenture, before taking her expertise to startups. At Mixpanel, Kouzeleas served in roles such as general manager and regional vice president for EMEA, where she played a key role in leading the firm’s shift from product-led growth to enterprise.
In her new role, Asana said Kouzeleas will focus on helping organizations adopt AI effectively, with necessary governance, measurable return on investment (ROI), and improved productivity.
“The next chapter is helping enterprises bring people and AI agents together with the governance, security and context to make that work at scale,” commented Kouzeleas in an announcement.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Asana specializes in agentic work and project management software to help enterprises coordinate teams, automate workflows, and improve productivity.
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The firm’s cloud-based work management platform offers tools such as customizable timelines, reporting dashboards, and goal-tracking to help teams manage projects and monitor their progress.
Kouzeleas’ appointment marks the latest development in Asana’s ongoing commitment to the EMEA market, as the company prepares to move its Dublin-based European headquarters to a larger office space to support the growth of its team in the region.
According to the vendor, Kouzeleas’ work will help address key current issues for European businesses – including data protection, controls, and the safe integration of AI.
“European organizations are asking the right questions about AI, and we can help them move from pilots to measurable outcomes in a controlled way,” Kouzeleas added.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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