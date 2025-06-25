Biohacking the office: adapting the workplace environment to boost productivity

The term ‘biohacking’ has become synonymous with tech executives and millionaires going to extreme lengths in the pursuit of eternal youth and immortality.

Yet biohacking is more than just about the rich experimenting with their health and pushing the boundaries of human biology. It’s also about how the workplace environment can be adapted and optimized to meet biological needs.

This is becoming more important as companies push return to office (RTO) mandates and some younger employees pursue career advancement through in-office hours.

Why the office might need biohacking

Most companies probably think of hacking the workplace as steps employees can take individually for incremental productivity gains, such as wearables to monitor their heart rate and taking vitamins to boost their focus. But there’s “untapped potential in environmental hacking at the organizational level,” according to Scott Hutcheson, a biosocial scientist and senior lecturer at Purdue University and author of Biohacking Leadership: Leveraging the Biology of Behavior to Maximize Impact.

Plenty of research has made the link between workers’ well-being and mental health and the design of the buildings in which they work. One 2023 study of 2,000 UK workers by architect firm MoreySmith found that 69% of respondents believe the office environment has a direct impact on their mental health and a quarter would be willing to leave a job if a workplace is poorly designed.

“The physical office environment will either tax or support your nervous system,” says Hutcheson, citing some examples of how the working environment can impact employees. Poor air quality can increase inflammation and fatigue, harsh lighting can disrupt the circadian rhythm, a noisy environment can trigger stress responses, and a suboptimal temperature can impact cognitive function.

The need for companies to get the environmental conditions just right is evident in research by Gensler. According to the architecture firm’s 2025 Global Workplace Survey , 14% of 16,800 employees surveyed across 15 countries currently work in a traditional office but only 11% aspire to. For comparison, 13% would prefer to work in a tranquil workplace, maybe one that’s connected to nature, yet only 7% were already doing so. Another 13% said they would like a workplace that’s experimental and imaginative versus 8% that already work in this type of setting.

Taking a smart approach

Sometimes companies have no control over the environmental conditions of their workplace, especially in shared offices. But for those that do, the solution could be a combination of smart building management software and sensors.

“This can be a game-changer for facilities managers to get more out of their workspaces. By tracking both how spaces are being used by employees and the environment they’re working in, companies can improve how an office feels and functions,” says Nathan Thomas, director of innovation at Ricoh Europe.

For example, the circadian rhythm tends to dip mid-afternoon. If companies are noticing a drop in productivity between 2PM and 3PM then they could adjust the lighting to help employees’ bodies to suppress melatonin and increase cortisol levels – cortisol is the hormone that helps to regulate sleep.

Another action companies could take, suggests Thomas, is to create temperature zones, so that employees are able to work in an area that’s neither too cold for them to concentrate or too hot that it makes them drowsy. “It’s all about creating agile spaces that flex to meet people’s needs and help them feel more comfortable, focused and productive.”

Data-led workplace design

Ukraine-based software development company Geniusee has had success taking a smart approach to managing its workplace.

Intelligent sensors have been installed that monitor CO2 levels, temperature and humidity in real-time. The data is fed into a control system that regulates ventilation. For example, CO2 levels are known to rise in a meeting room where workers are bunched together, especially if there are no windows. In this instance, more fresh air could be pumped into the meeting room for cognitive improvements.

“We maintain a stable microclimate and avoid the sag of attention that often occurs in poorly ventilated spaces,” Geniusee CEO Taras Tymoshchuk tells ITPro.

Smart lighting systems have also been integrated. The system changes throughout the working day, from cool light in the morning to help with alertness, to warm light later on to help employees to relax as the working day winds down.

“This reduces eye strain during the workday, synchronizes with the circadian rhythm, lowers stress levels and promotes better sleep after work,” adds Tymoshchuk.

Beyond the boost to physical well-being and mental health, there’s also the obvious business case to be made for biohacking the office. If employees are working in an environment that’s optimized for brain function then they’re more likely to perform at their best, be connected to company goals , and help to ensure targets are being hit.

Ultimately, biohacking the office makes sense because “our bodies evolved in natural ecosystems, not fluorescent-lit cubicles”, as Hutcheson puts it. “When companies improve air quality, lighting, soundscapes, and temperature regulation based on real-time data, they’re unlocking better decision-making.”