CyberArk eyes identity security gains with $175 million startup acquisition

CyberArk has announced the acquisition of identity governance and administration (IGA) startup Zilla Security for a fee of up to $175 million.

The move will expand CyberArk’s Identity Security Platform with Zilla’s AI-powered IGA capabilities, which are designed to equip organizations with scalable automation of identity compliance and provisioning across digital environments.

CyberArk said the aim is to create a “powerful, comprehensive identity security platform” capable of securing all identities - both human and machine - with the right level of privilege controls.

The agreement will see CyberArk pay $165 million in cash, rising by a further $10 million depending on the achievement of certain milestones, the company said.

In an announcement, CyberArk CEO Matt Cohen described modern IGA capabilities as “critical” for organizations as they navigate the “proliferation of privilege” in complex identity landscapes.

“By expanding the CyberArk Identity Security Platform with Zilla’s modern IGA capabilities, we will reshape identity governance with scalable automation that delivers compliance and helps maximize security for the modern enterprise,” he said.

“We’re delighted to welcome Zilla’s co-founders Deepak Taneja and Nitin Sonawane, along with their talented team, to CyberArk. Their experience and expertise in IGA are unparalleled and will be instrumental in helping us shape the future of modern IGA and identity security.”

CyberArk targets deeper AI integration

Leveraging AI-powered role management, Zilla’s IGA platform automates identity compliance and provisioning processes to drive governance efficiencies and features integrations for both commonly-used and custom applications.

Now available as standalone offerings via CyberArk, the firm said customers will benefit from improved discovery and onboarding of all identities with context and risk mapping, alongside the ability to apply appropriate privilege controls across the board.

Users will also be able to take advantage of automated lifecycle management, policy, governance, and compliance.

Built primarily for on-premises environments, legacy IGA solutions rely on manual processes, which typically result in slower, more time-consuming deployments.

In contrast, modern IGA offerings are purpose-built for the cloud, combining AI-powered business processes with out-of-the-box integrations for visibility across applications.

Zilla said customers experienced in implementing legacy IGA solutions reported that its capabilities can be deployed five times faster, complete access reviews 80% quicker, as well as facilitate a 60% reduction in service tickets.

“What worked 20 years ago clearly doesn’t work today,” explained Deepak Taneja, Zilla Zecurity’s CEO and co-founder. “Zilla represents a fundamental shift in how organizations can manage identity governance and administration.

“By harnessing the power of AI, we’ve automated IGA, making it simpler, faster, and more cost-effective. And now with CyberArk, we’ll be offering our breakthrough technology as part of the broader CyberArk Identity Security Platform, reaching many more customers on a global level.”