Employee ‘task crafting' could be the key to getting the most out of AI

AI “task crafting” improves workforce motivation and productivity, new research suggests, but only providing workers are allowed to do it themselves.

Workers who redesign their roles to incorporate AI are more highly motivated and engaged with their jobs, according to a new study from researchers at tech upskilling platform Multiverse.

The survey found “employee-AI collaboration” and work engagement are highly correlated, and can deliver marked gains for companies striving for a solid return on investment (ROI).

Researchers defined AI collaboration as the extent to which the technology is embedded within core work cycles like problem-solving, drafting, and evaluation.

Notably, those who exhibit higher levels of AI adoption by this measure tend to be more dedicated and immersed in their roles, and thus score higher on employee engagement.

This positive link, Multiverse said, comes down to one key behavior: task crafting.

So what does this new work practice entail?

Task crafting and the productivity benefits

Task crafting involves taking proactive steps to alter the scope, number, or type of tasks that make up an individual worker’s role. Simply put, this involves using AI tools to reduce manual toil and free them up to focus on more important tasks.

The more task crafting a worker carries out, the greater the link between AI adoption and efficiency gains at both the individual and organizational level.

Those who engaged in less task crafting were found to be far less efficient, productive, and engaged in their roles.

“This research moves the conversation beyond AI as a tool solely for automation and efficiency. Our findings suggest AI can be a powerful job resource that directly fuels engagement - but not automatically," said Barry Goulding, organizational psychologist at Multiverse.

"The benefits are activated by giving employees agency to shape their role around AI. This means they can transform their work from a collection of demands into a series of engaging challenges."

Engaged workforces create profitable companies

According to Gallup’s latest employee engagement report , organizations scoring in the top quartile for employee engagement have 23% higher profitability, 18% higher sales, and 78% lower absenteeism than those in the bottom quartile.

"For business leaders, this is a playbook for maximising the return on their AI investments," said Laura Ball, senior director of learning science at Multiverse.

“Companies must invest in a new kind of training that equips employees with the skills to become 'AI job crafters'. That means fostering proactivity, strategic thinking, and giving them the confidence to reimagine their roles - rather than using AI to create 'slop' at greater speed than ever."

This isn’t the first study to highlight the link between AI and employee engagement. A similar report from Deloitte last year found using the technology to simplify and make jobs easier for employees can boost satisfaction and improve engagement.

"The focus for many organizations has shifted from mere AI adoption and process automation to maximising its potential for transformative business outcomes, empowering employees, and unlocking societal opportunities," the report stated.

"In a recent global Deloitte survey, only a small minority - 30% - of organizations expressed a strong preference for automating as many tasks as possible. This shift in perspective highlights how AI is increasingly seen as a tool to handle repetitive tasks, freeing up time for employees to focus on what matters most."

