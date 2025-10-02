Microsoft unveils additional CEO to work alongside Nadella
The move aims to free up Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to focus on AI
Microsoft has a new CEO – but don't worry, Satya Nadella isn't out of a job.
The tech giant has announced Judson Althoff will become CEO of Microsoft's commercial business, while Nadella is staying on as the wider CEO, but better able to focus on the technical aspects of the company amid the AI race.
Althoff will head a new organisation inside Microsoft that will take in sales, marketing, finance, and operations.
Nadella said in a blog post that the move was necessary to continue to manage and grow the existing commercial business while also building the "new frontier" of AI – and "executing flawlessly across both."
"To accelerate this, we will increasingly need to bring together sales, marketing, operations, and engineering to drive growth and strengthen our position as the partner of choice for AI transformation," Nadella said, later adding: "With this context, I have asked Judson Althoff to take on an expanded role as CEO of our commercial business."
Passing off that work to Althoff will allow Nadella to focus on tech – notably that around AI.
"This will also allow our engineering leaders and me to be laser focused on our highest ambition technical work – across our datacenter buildout, systems architecture, AI science, and product innovation – to lead with intensity and pace in this generational platform shift," Nadella added.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Promotion for Althoff
Althoff joined Microsoft in 2013 as the president of Microsoft North America, according to Reuters, and in 2021 led the newly organised division that brought together global sales, marketing, and commercial.
"Over the past nine years, Judson has led our global sales organization and was the architect behind designing and building Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) into what it is today: the 'number one seed' in the industry and our company's most important growth engine," Nadella noted.
This latest move now adds operations into the mix, with marketing now reporting to Judson as well as operations. "By bringing operations into the commercial business, we can tighten the feedback loop between what customers need and how we deliver and support them," Nadella added.
Beyond that, Judson will lead a new commercial leadership team that brings together leaders from engineering, marketing, operations, and finance to drive our strategy, governance, market readiness, and sales.
Major change at Microsoft
The change is a significant reorganisation for a company that has only had three CEOs in its entire history: Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and now Nadella, who took over in 2014.
"This isn't just evolution, it's reinvention, for each of us professionally and for Microsoft," Nadella said.
But it isn't the first time a company has split the top job. Oracle last month named two CEOs to take over from Safra Catz, who herself shared the role with Mark Hurd until his death in 2019. Spotify this week announced dual CEOs to take over the top job from founder Daniel Ek, while Netflix has used a similar model since 2020.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- INSERT CONTENT
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
What exactly is IP, and why does it matter right now?
Supported The future is calling: IP really will be a lifeline for small businesses...
-
The analogue to digital switchover affects way more than landlines: Why small businesses need to take action now
Supported The shift away from PSTN is about more than just new tech – sticking with the old system is not an option
-
Alkira names Bruce Hockin as new EMEA and APAC channel chief
news Hockin will lead the vendor's channel growth strategy across the two regions as it looks to meet the growing demand for network infrastructure as a service
-
TP-Link UK&I names Ben Allcock as vice president of B2B
news Company veteran is tasked with spearheading B2B growth efforts and deepening partner collaboration across the region
-
Advania UK eyes further growth under new CEO James Hardy
News Hardy will lead Advania’s UK business as it targets the underserved mid-market with integrated IT services
-
AI is boosting personal productivity but slowing down teams – here’s why
News An Atlassian survey suggests AI is helping worker productivity, but a failure to collaborate means it isn't delivering ROI
-
Fiverr’s CEO told staff to upskill in AI – then cut 30% of the workforce to become an ‘AI-first’ company
News The warning earlier this year didn't help a third of the company's workforce
-
Oracle leadership shake-up comes at 'the right moment' as Safra Catz makes way for co-CEOS
News Clay Magouyrk and Mike Silica will take up the joint role at Oracle amidst a sharpened AI focus
-
Schneider Electric names Karlton Gray as new UK&I channel director
News The seasoned channel leader will spearhead collaboration and sustainability efforts across the vendor’s channel ecosystem in the UK & Ireland
-
HPE names Phil Mottram as new global sales chief
News Mottram succeeds HPE veteran Heiko Meyer who is retiring after 38 years with the tech giant