Giving your people the tools to stay productive, wherever they spend their working day
A closer look at the challenges and rewards of fully supporting a flexible workplace
Successful employers know that businesses perform better when staff are healthy, motivated, and focused. Around 60% of staff now work remotely or in a hybrid role that allows them to split their time between the office and home.
Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung will begin to switch off 3G services in 2025. This industry-wide switch-off program will enable us to focus on upgrading to faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient 4G and 5G networks.
This whitepaper shares an overview of how you can make flexible working manageable. It shares insights that will help you closely examine the biggest trends influencing the work model.
Here's what you'll learn:
- A picture of what the world of work will look like in the future.
- How to make flexible working better with AI.
- How to give your teams the freedom to work the way they want to.
